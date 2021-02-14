Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker Make Their Relationship Instagram Official on Valentine's Day

Watch : Vanessa Hudgens & Cole Tucker Are Officially Dating

Vanessa Hudgens' latest post will give you heart-eyes.

Sparks are still flying high between the High School Musical star and Pittsburgh Pirates player Cole Tucker. Case in point? The 32-year-old actress made her relationship with the MLB star Instagram official on Valentine's Day.

"It's you, it's me, it's us," she sweetly captioned her post on Feb. 14.

Along with her post, the Second Act star shared a romantic photo that captured her and Cole sneaking in a kiss.

In the picture, Vanessa looked effortlessly chic wearing a tan-colored tank top with a matching cardigan. She accessorized with a black-and-white Louis Vuitton bucket hat and dainty gold jewelry pieces. As for the 24-year-old athlete? He was dressed just as casually in a black hoodie that he paired with a baseball cap.

Naturally, the former Disney Channel star's followers couldn't help but gush over her post. Sarah Hyland commented, "YASSSSSSSS."

"Yes yes yes yes yes," Sophie Turner responded, with her husband Joe Jonas adding heart-eyes emojis.