The Challenge's Jenna Compono Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Zach Nichols

Talk about a Valentine's Day to remember.
On Sunday, Feb. 14, The Challenge stars Jenna Compono and fiancé Zach Nichols had some big news to share with their fans and followers. As it turns out, they are expecting their first child later this year.
"Happy Valentine's Day! Zach & I are expecting our first baby," Jenna wrote on Instagram, alongside photos of her and Zach holding a sonogram, large red heart-shaped balloons and an infant denim jacket that read, "Baby Nichols."
She continued, "After our wedding was postponed, we decided to start the next chapter of our lives. It really wasn't a hard decision for us, we were both super excited and ready. Luckily, we were fortunate enough to get pregnant on our first try and have had zero complications regarding my first trimester. We are truly blessed and we can't wait to meet our little one in August."
"Happy Valentine's Day!" Zach wrote on his own Instagram page. "I gave Jenna some lovin, and she's giving me a family. I have never been this excited. August couldn't come soon enough... because that is when Jenna will officially be a milf."
According to Jenna, who used Ava Woman when trying to get pregnant, she has "lucked out" during her first trimester and has been feeling great. In fact, she already can't wait for August to come when her baby is due. "It's been an exciting journey so far," she exclusively told E! News. "We take weekly bump photos and are in the middle of planning our gender reveal. Our family and friends are all excited, as are we."
And if you ask Jenna and Zach if they see their partner being a great parent, the answer is clear.
"Jenna will be a great mom. She's always had a way with kids. They love her so I know she'll be a natural," Zach told E! News. "She's been an absolute trooper through the pregnancy and I'm so proud and impressed. It's a beautiful thing to be a part of. I'm also excited for our kid's friends to tell them their mom's a total MILF, because I think we can all agree that Jenna's gonna be a really hot mom."
As for Jenna, she explained, "I'm excited to see Zach as a father because he's already a great fiancé, uncle, brother and friend. I can only imagine how great of a dad he will be. He's been super involved with planning for the baby and seems really excited, which makes me excited. This baby was fully planned so Zach and I had time to mentally prepare and plan, which also helped out a lot. It's going to be funny to see such a big guy be a complete mush over this baby. I am also excited to see how Zach handles the actual birth! He passes out if he sees the tiniest drop of blood, so this will be interesting!"
The announcement comes after the couple got engaged just before Christmas 2019 at the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in New York City. The holiday landmark just happened to be the sight of one of their first dates.
"I was so surprised!" Jenna exclusively told E! News after the proposal. "We went to see the tree every year since we met and a lot of memories have happened in New York City. I was so surprised and it was so sincere and sweet. I couldn't be happier."
And while the couple was originally scheduled to have their wedding over Valentine's Day weekend, COVID-19 forced the pair to reschedule for when guests can travel safely. They are hoping for a 2022 wedding with help from their Eventful Days wedding planner.
"Well everyone, our wedding is now postponed until 2022!" Zach shared on Instagram last November. "It was a hard decision but it's for the best."
Fans first witnessed Zach and Jenna's chemistry back in 2014 on Battle of the Exes II. They had an instant connection that grew into a special romance. Despite a brief split during The Challenge Rivals III, they mended fences during Invasion of the Champions.
"I always kinda knew she was the one. I just knew I wasn't mature enough when we first met," Zach previously shared with E! News. "[I admire] her ability to put everyone else's needs above her own. She's patient with me too, very patient. And keeps my life in order."