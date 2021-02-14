James Corden Discusses His Health Journey and the "Stigma" That Hurt Him

James Corden got candid with Oprah Winfrey about his decision to embark on a heath journey with WW, the new name for Weight Watchers.
On Feb. 13, Oprah hosted the WW Your Life in Focus virtual event that also included Ciara and Jennifer Garner as guests. Oprah showed a clip of James announcing his plan to begin focusing on his health with WW.
Upon watching the video, the Cats actor told Oprah, "Even just watching that video, it makes me feel quite emotional because I really have felt that every year. I really have had that feeling of like the definition of madness really isn't it to just keep doing the same thing over and over and over and expecting different results, which is never going to happen."
He shared that one of the things holding him back in his wellness journey was the stigma against men working on getting healthier.
"As a man, it's historically seen as [not] very sexy to say that you're on a diet, or it's not very manly somehow to want to make changes in your own health," he explained. "Because men drink beer, and we go out, and it doesn't matter what you look like, and all those things."
James shared that he has since changed his attitude. "I actually think, I think it is the single most positive and sexy thing you can do to say, 'I would like to be a bit healthier. I would like to be the healthiest person to my family for my children. I would like to feel better,'" the father of three said.
He shared that his wife Julia has been enormously supportive. "My wife has been incredible in this, in my whole journey with food she's been really, really amazing with me," he told Oprah. "And I've really found this past five weeks like I'm on the start of a journey that I'm determined to finish, and I feel that I can."
The talk show host's weight loss journey is already going well. "I've lost 16 pounds," he explained. "And I've been doing some exercise, which I hate. I just can't bare it, so I'm using the word hates. But my wife is so good at it."
The Late Late Show host first announced that he was working with WW back in January.
"I've realized that every year for the past decade, probably even 15 years, on January 1st, I've told myself and anyone that would listen that this is it, this is the year I'm going on a diet. I'm going to lose a load of weight. I'm fed up with the way I look. I'm fed up with being unhealthy and this is it, this is the year I'm doing it," the 42 year old said in a YouTube video posted on New Year's Day. "And because of that, I've over Christmas eaten everything that's in the fridge because in my head, in January, I'm starting this diet and it'll be a success and as you can see, well, it hasn't."
In a WW press release, he echoed the sentiment about wanting to get healthier for his family, which includes son Max, 9, and daughters Carey, 6, and Charlotte, 3.
"I want to change the way that I live. I want to be better for my children and for my family," Corden said. "I don't want to wake up tired, or feel embarrassed when I'm chasing my son on the soccer field and out of breath after three minutes. The weight is not the issue, it's the wellness of it I am ready to tackle."