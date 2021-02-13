Chris Harrison's Girlfriend Breaks Her Silence on His Bachelor Controversy and Temporary Exit

Chris Harrison's girlfriend is breaking her silence on The Bachelor host.

Entertainment Tonight correspondent Lauren Zima, who has been dating the ABC star since early 2019, took to Instagram Stories to discuss the backlash her boyfriend has received in recent days.

The timing of the journalist's post came only an hour after Chris issued his second apology to Bachelor Nation and to those he hurt for his "ignorance." Additionally, Chris announced that he would temporarily be "stepping aside" from the ABC franchise.

"What Chris said was wrong and disappointing," Lauren, 33, began her caption on Saturday, Feb. 13. "Defending racism can never happen. Accountability comes first, what's next is learning and growth."

This is the first time the reporter has spoken out about her boyfriend's controversial comments, in which he discussed the backlash surrounding Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell's social media behavior.

On Saturday, Chris acknowledged his actions and said he was using this as a learning experience to be better.