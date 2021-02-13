Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun Look Cozy at His Album Release Party Ahead of Valentine's Day

It's not complicated: Mod Sun and Avril Lavigne are very much a couple.
The two were photographed holding hands as they entered West Hollywood steakhouse BOA on Feb. 12, where Mod Sun—whose real name is Derek Smith—was celebrating the release of his new album Internet Killed the Rockstar. The duo wore matching face masks with the name of the album written on them to the party. According to TMZ, the rapper also picked up $100 worth of flowers for the "Sk8r Boi" artist two days ahead of Valentine's Day.
Avril wasn't just celebrating her boyfriend's music: Avril herself is featured on the song "Flames."
It's not just his album that Mod Sun was repping on Friday: The "I Remember Way Too Much" artist also showed off his tattoo of Avril's name on the back of his neck.
In addition to celebrating Mod Sun's fourth album, Avril made sure to post about the new release on her Instagram Story. On Feb. 12, she shared the album art along with the caption, "Congratulations @modsun Internet Killed the Rockstar album out today!"
The "Warrior" singer also responded "love you!!!!" to a gushing comment about the couple from Demi Lovato, who wrote that she loves seeing her friends "do dope s--t."
Avril and Mod Sun were rumored to be dating earlier this month, just a few weeks after they dropped the music video for "Flames" in January.
A source told Entertainment Tonight, "Working together has brought them closer and Avril has a history of falling for people that she works with. She falls in love with them for their musical creativity and expression. Her working relationships often turn romantic."
Avril was previously married to Deryck Whibley of the band Sum-41 from 2006 to 2010, as well as Chad Kroeger of Nickelback, who she separated from in 2015. Prior to Mod Sun, she dated entrepreneur Phillip Sarofim for a year before splitting in November 2019.
As for Mod Sun, he dated former Disney Channel star Bella Thorne for two years before they ended their relationship in 2019.