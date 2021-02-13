Chris Harrison Is "Stepping Aside" From Bachelor Franchise After "Excusing Historical Racism"

Rick Rowell/ABC

The Bachelor Nation star, who has been hosting Matt James' season of The Bachelor, said that after much reflection, he will temporarily take a step back from the franchise.

"The historic season of The Bachelor should not be marred or overshadowed by my mistakes or diminished by my actions," he shared. "To that end, I have consulted with Warner Bros. and ABC and will be stepping aside for a period of time and will not join for the After the Final Rose special."

At this time, it's unclear how long Chris' departure will be for and if he'll be replaced. E! News has reached out to ABC for comment and has yet to hear back.

The 49-year-old host also explained that he's using this time to learn and grow from his mistakes.

"I am dedicated to getting educated on a more profound and productive level than ever before," he explained. "I want to ensure our cast and crew members, to my friends, colleagues and our fans: this is not just a moment, but a commitment to much greater understanding that I will actively make every day."

"From here I can only try to evolve and be a better man," he added, "and I humble myself before all of you. I hope I will again live up to the expectations you all rightfully have for me and the expectations I have for myself."