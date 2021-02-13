Britney SpearsShailene WoodleyKardashiansPhotosVideos

Kelly Clarkson Describes Her Perfect Solo Date Before Her First Valentine's Day Since Split

Kelly Clarkson describes her ideal date...with herself! She made her comments days before her first Valentine's Day since she filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

By Corinne Heller Feb 13, 2021
Who says you have to have a partner to enjoy Valentine's Day? Kelly Clarkson literally is Miss Independent!

The 38-year-old pop star described her ideal solo date on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Friday, Feb. 12, two days before the holiday. This will mark her first Valentine's Day since she filed for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock last year.

When a guest asked what she does to date herself, Clarkson responded, "I love like, literally, having a glass of wine. I put the fireplace on in my bedroom—that's right, I work hard, I have a fireplace in my bedroom, that's fine—and I read a book or I watch some Netflix. Or I literally just hang out with my girls. I love that I love having just like one or two glasses, you know, a respectable amount, and having fun talking."

Kelly filed for divorce from Blackstock last June. The two share two children, daughter River Rose, 6, and Remington Alexander, 4.

Last November, Clarkson won primary physical custody of the kids. She now shares joint legal and physical custody with her ex.

A source told E! News at the time that "it actually made the most sense for both sides because the kids are in school in Los Angeles and this order was designed to not disrupt the kids routine and to keep them in school. This works for Brandon and Kelly and everyone is fine with it for the sake of the kids. Brandon will be back to L.A. to see the kids."

The court records also stated, "The Court finds that as this case has proceeded, the level of conflict between the parents has increased. The parties have a difficult time co-parenting due to issues of trust between them."

Earlier this month, Clarkson spoke on her show about how "tough" it was to co-parent. She said, "With me and Brandon, it's just a difficult thing because we're in different places, and it's like, we both agree on like, the main things. But it's a hard thing when you're not together all the time, for me personally."

