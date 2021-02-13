Britney SpearsShailene WoodleyKardashiansPhotosVideos

How Cardi B and Offset and Other Stars Are Celebrating Valentine's Day 2021

Cardi B, her husband Offset, and their daughter Kulture celebrated Valentine's Day early. Find out how they marked the holiday and see how other stars celebrated as well.

Love is in the air!

Cardi B and husband Offset were among many stars who celebrated Valentine's Day 2021 early. The rap couple marked the holiday early over the weekend by taking a trip with their 2-year-old daughter Kulture to a tropical location.

As they entered their resort suite, they were greeted by the sight of multiple containers of red, pink and white roses, giant teddy bears and heart-shaped balloons. In addition, the couple's bed was decorated with red rose petals shaped like a heart. Cardi posted videos of the festive decor on her Instagram Story on Saturday, Feb. 12.

"You did this? You did that? You did that for me?" Cardi asked Offset, to which he replied, "I did that for you."

Cardi added, "You did that for me. Well, I don't even know what to say."

The "Up" rapper recently drew controversy over a Valentine's Day tweet that read, "Men do deserve to get gift as well for Valentine's Day,but the gift have to be less expensive then the girls gift . Soo if he buys you flowers you buy him grass."

Cardi later wrote, "Ok so due to my Vday tweet men came on my twitter roasting me sayin 'but you bought your man a lambo but remember...I got 550K ring on my left hand ,400k ring on my right ,Thousands of dollars In Birkins ,soo much jewelry, a lambo truck and rollsRoyce truck ..so we even in gifts."

"So if ya don't like the flowers & grass comparisons let me give ya one that make men happy," she continued. "If you buy her thousand dollars Louboutin heels she should buy you a ps5 that's around 550$ .It's fair ...now if you think your gift should cost more then ur girl gift you are just a bitch."

Instagram / Cardi B

See photos of stars celebrating Valentine's Day 2021:

Instagram / Cardi B
Cardi B & Offset

Two days before Valentine's Day, Offset whisked Cardi B and their daughter Kulture to a tropical getaway and surprised his wife by having their resort suite decorated with multiple containers of roses and heart-shaped balloons.

Instagram
Kevin Hart

"Early Valentine's Day flowers for the wife courtesy of @venusetfleur," the actor shared on Instagram

Hertz
Arie Luyendyk Jr.

The Bachelor star got a hand from Hertz to surprise his wife Lauren Burnham Luyendyk with a special Valentine's-themed ride around their hometown. 

Michael Simon for Kim Crawford
Vanessa Lachey

The Love is Blind co-host celebrates Galentine's Day at her new home with Kim Crawford Rosé. 

Instagram
Cory Wharton

The Challenge star gifts the ladies in his life some thoughtful presents. "Safe to say the women in my life appreciated the flowers I got them this year again, thanks to @1800flowers," he wrote on Instagram.

Michael Simon/StarTraks Photo
Brooke Burke

The actress and her boyfriend Scott Rigsby celebrate their one-year anniversary with a romantic Valentine's Day Getaway in their Outdoorsy.com airstream. 

Jonathan Bennett
Jonathan Bennett

The Mean Girls star gets sweet with his fiancé Jaymes Vaughan after baking his Lily's Sweets BE MINE Skillet Brownie just days before Valentine's Day.

Jenny Mollen / GODIVA
Jenny Mollen

There's nothing sweeter than celebrating Valentine's Day with GODIVA chocolate. 

Gilbert Flores, StarTraks, courtesy of Amex
Zoey Deutch

The actress celebrates Valentine's Day early by enjoying the Rose Gold Meal from Amex Gold Card & Uber Eats in Los Angeles. 

