Move Over Angie and Brad: Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Donald Glover Are the New Mr. & Mrs. Smith

First Andrew Scott, then Harry Styles and now Donald Glover. Phoebe Waller-Bridge certainly has a knack for picking our Internet boyfriends as her collaborators.

The Fleabag mastermind is now teaming up with Donald for a new Amazon Studios TV show that basically makes them a shoo-in for becoming the next Brad and Angelina. No, really, they will be creating and starring in a remake of the 2005 movie, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, which starred Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

The killer project will drop on Prime Video in 2022, E! News has confirmed. Fargo's Francesca Sloane is co-creating the new Mr. and Mrs. Smith for Amazon Studios and New Regency.

The original film centers on a married couple who are the world's deadliest assassins, though they keep their identities hidden from one another. The twist? They're tasked with killing each other.

Donald announced the collab in his own unique way on Feb. 12, with an Instagram Story video of him starting to do the floss dance before the cutting to Phoebe, in her pajamas. As Paul Anka's song "Put Your Head On My Shoulder" plays, she leans against a door frame and crosses her shoulders. Cut to black.