Scott Disick Debuts Platinum Blonde Hair as He Cozies Up to Amelia Hamlin in Miami

Watch : Amelia Hamlin Claps Back at Haters Over Scott Disick Romance

Scott Disick's about to find out if blondes really do have more fun.

In photos exclusive to E! News, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is seen rocking a striking new 'do while spending time with Amelia Hamlin in Miami on Friday, Feb. 12.

The platinum blonde makeover is quite a departure for the 37-year-old, whose brunette flow has become key to Lord Disick's charm over the years.

However, the Disick men aren't exactly newbies when it comes to taking risks in the salon chair. Case in point? Scott and Kourtney Kardashian's son, 6-year-old Reign Disick, who shocked fans when he shaved his long locks into a mohawk.

As for Scott and Amelia's latest rendezvous, an onlooker tells E! News they "looked very much in love" while relaxing on the beach. Their trip to the 305 comes just days before Valentine's Day, and something tells us Scott is planning for a memorable first V-Day with the model.