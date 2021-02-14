Oxygen's Dateline: Unforgettable Stunt Is a True Crime-Lovers Dream: Watch a First Look

Watch : Nancy Grace Gives Rapid Fire Answers on True Crime Cases

The Dateline episodes we can't forget.

Ahead of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered's season 10 premiere, which airs Thursday, Mar. 11, Oxygen will revisit Dateline's most memorable cases for a three-night event, called Dateline: Unforgettable. In the exclusive trailer below, Dateline correspondents Andrea Canning and Josh Mankiewicz tease the thrilling cases that'll be unpacked.

"This was one of my first assignments," Canning notes. "A mystery I still can't forget."

The journalist is referring to the disappearance case of Jen Ramsaran, which will be discussed in the Monday, Mar. 8 episode of Dateline: Unforgettable. The second episode, which airs Tuesday, Mar. 9, features a case that Mankiewicz can't forget.

Mankiewicz states in the new teaser, "This is a case that stayed with me for years."

We can't wait to learn more about this case! Closing out the three-night event on Wednesday, Mar. 10, Canning will revisit a story with several twists and turns.