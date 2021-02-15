Meghan & HarryFashion WeekKardashiansPhotosVideos

Delilah Belle Hamlin and Eyal Booker's Latest Photo Shoot Just Heated Up the Fashion World

Delilah Belle Hamlin and Love Island's Eyal Booker teamed up with Revice Denim for a steamy collaboration. See the couple heat things up for The Los Angeles Lovers collection.

By Mike Vulpo Feb 15, 2021 2:30 PM
FashionValentine's DayCouplesCelebrities
Delilah Belle Hamlin and Eyal Booker are taking their love to the fashion world.

One of Hollywood's hottest young couples recently teamed up with Revice Denim to support the brand's newest collection. And after looking at the pair's latest photo shoot, their chemistry is undeniable.  

"I honestly got so excited about the photos of Eyal the most!" Delilah Belle exclusively shared with E! News. "I just love him so much and when I saw those photos, my heart melted. I love that we have photos like this together now."

During their romance, which will hit the two-year mark in May, the 22-year-old models have found themselves exchanging style tips and advice. And while fans may know Eyal from his appearances on Love Island back in 2018, they shouldn't underestimate his fashion game. 

"I follow a lot of fashion on Instagram and save outfits on men that I think are cool, so sometimes I'll give him pointers," she shared. "Vice versa, I'll ask him if he likes my outfit and sometimes he tells me to change certain things. I love the honesty!"

And while Delilah Belle has experience walking on plenty of runways and posing for prestigious magazines, there's a different vibe when your supportive boyfriend is by your side.

"My favorite part was being able to work with him and spend the day with him; it was so fun and was probably my favorite shoot of all time because of it," she explained. "I felt so happy and comfortable, which sometimes I don't always feel in front of the camera so it was nice." 

Keep scrolling to see the final images and make sure to check out The Los Angeles Lovers collection available now.

Courtesy of Revice Denim // By Sam Dameshek
Los Angeles Lovers

Just in time for Valentine's Day, Delilah Belle Hamlin and boyfriend Eyal Booker teamed up with Revice Denim for a steamy collaboration

Courtesy of Revice Denim // By Sam Dameshek
Sweet Surprise

"Valentine's Day with @revice_denim & my love @delilahbelle," Eyal shared on Instagram when debuting their photo shoot. 

Courtesy of Revice Denim // By Sam Dameshek
Couple Goals

While wearing a pair of Revice Denim's "Lover/Playing Games" pants, Delilah Belle couldn't help but get close to her boyfriend.

Courtesy of Revice Denim // By Sam Dameshek
No Shirt, No Problem

"Treasure the moments you spend with the people you love," Eyal previously wrote on Instagram after spending time with his girlfriend. "Memories are the only thing that lasts forever so live in the moment and make as many as possible." 

Courtesy of Revice Denim // By Sam Dameshek
Mom Approves

What does Delilah Belle's mom and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna think of the campaign? "Love this!" she wrote on Eyal's Instagram post.

Courtesy of Revice Denim // By Sam Dameshek
Model Behavior

Whether posing for photo shoots or relaxing on vacation, Delilah Belle is quick to call Eyal "the Perseus to my Aphrodite."
 

Courtesy of Revice Denim // By Sam Dameshek
Look of Love

Like what you see? Delilah Belle's "Days Off/Honey Bunch" pants can be yours for less than $100. 

