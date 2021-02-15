RHONJ’s Melissa Gorga Gives Exclusive Home Tour of Jersey Shore Mansion

Joe and Melissa Gorga shore are living their best lives.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her husband of 16 years are the proud owners of a lavish Jersey Shore beach house, and she gave E! News an exclusive look inside ahead of the Bravo show's return this Wednesday, Feb. 17.
"You guys all know that I'm from the Jersey Shore," Melissa tells viewers in the below clip. "So being down here is like coming back to my roots."
Showing the cameras around the living room and kitchen, Melissa explains that she and Joe bought the house about a year ago and then "came in and rehabbed" the entire property. "Unlike my other house, I wanted to be super, super white with the quartz," Melissa says, pointing to her sleek counters. "Everything I did in here I just wanted it to be simple, very minimal things on the walls. I wanted to leave all my windows wide open."
We definitely understand why! The house sits right on Barnegat Bay, and with the sprawling windows, the Gorgas have a great view of the water and their incredible pool.
Heading outside next, Melissa reveals that the pool, its surrounding deck and bar area—aka her "own little beach club"—is "the absolute best part of the house."
"This is the reason we bought the property," the reality TV personality notes while relaxing in a chair under the covered patio and looking out over the water. "I can't explain the feeling you get when you walk out here in the morning. Joe and I sit right here and we rock and we drink coffee and we look at the water and it just makes us breathe a little bit."
Located near the row of comfy chairs is a large dining table, perfect for the Gorga's "huge Italian family."
"It really is an open door policy at the shore house," Melissa says. "Everyone just comes through. Nobody calls me, nobody's ever invited. They just walk right through the door."
There's no missing the giant pool—complete with a slide and ample chaise lounges along the side—or the adjacent bar, pool house and lounging area with fire pits perfect for "talking s--t."
"This is where everyone gets so excited," the Bravo star tells viewers. "We always have the music blasting, it's always a party. We also have TVs out here because men love the football out here. This is where all the fun happens."
Giving a cheeky nod to those RHONJ rumors, Melissa adds, "Liquor is always flowing. Let's not forget I used to be a bartender—not a stripper."
See Melissa's complete beach house tour in the above clip!
Season 11 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres on Wednesday, February 17 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
Catch up with past seasons on Peacock.
