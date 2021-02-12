Dazharia Shaffer's Boyfriend Honors Late TikTok Star With Heartbreaking Tribute

Dazharia Shaffer's boyfriend has paid tribute to the late social media influencer with a special video.

The TikTok, Instagram and YouTube star, who also went by the username @Bxbygirlldee, died on Monday, Feb. 8 at the age of 18. This week, Mike, aka @finessekidmike, shared a montage of throwback videos and photos showing him with Dazharia kissing, hugging and sharing other tender moments together. The TikTok video featured text of affectionate quotes and a female computerized narrator.

"I think it's time for me to let go," the voice says. "Thank you for the memories that we made together. You are not my person anymore [sad face emoji] so...If we are meant to be we will find each other again. I still love you."

Mike, 20, captioned the TikTok video, "God bless her and her next [tearful emoji] [100% emoji] #greenscreen #greenscreenvideo #fyp."

Dazharia and Mike, who have long referred to each other as their "crush," have often shared couple's videos during the last few months on their social media platforms. They revealed in a YouTube video posted last October that they met in person in December 2019.