Teresa Giudice Talks First Valentine's Day Plans With Boyfriend Luis Ruelas

Watch : Teresa Giudice Explains Post-Breakup Boob Job

Teresa Giudice is celebrating her very first Valentine's Day with new boyfriend Luis Ruelas.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is revealing how she and her man are spending their low-key V-Day weekend, telling E! News exclusively, "He's surprising me, I don't know what we're doing. And Sunday we'll be home with the kids, I'm gonna cook, make pasta and sauce."

The Bravo star added, "I don't like to go out on Valentine's Day, it's crazy. Even though I know all the restaurants are opening up in the city, which is great. But Sunday I just like to stay home with the family."

Just the other day, Teresa gushed to E! News that her four daughters Gia, Milania, Gabriella and Audriana have already given Luis their stamp of approval after several months of dating.

"They like him, they think he's great also, which I'm glad," she shared, adding that her ex-husband Joe Giudice agrees. "And Joe's happy for me, I'm happy for Joe. Right now he's living in the Bahamas so everything's good. We're all a happy family, which I'm glad."