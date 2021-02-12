Jeopardy! Champion Brayden Smith Dead at 24

Watch : Who Will Replace Alex Trebek on "Jeopardy!"?

Jeopardy! champion Brayden Smith has died. The Las Vegas native was 24.

According to Smith's obituary, the game show contestant, who graduated from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas with a degree in economics in 2020, passed away on Feb. 5. No cause of death has been shared at this time.

Smith's mother, Debbie Smith, confirmed the news in a Feb. 12 post on Twitter, writing, "We are heartbroken to share that our dear Brayden Smith recently passed away unexpectedly. We are so grateful that Brayden was able to live out his dream on @jeopardy."

Smith's obituary details his passion for Jeopardy!, where he was hailed as the late host Alex Trebek's "Last Great Champion." Smith was one of the final contestants to appear on Jeopardy! prior to Trebek's death from pancreatic cancer in November of last year.

"The best part of it for me was spending time with him," Smith said during a Jeopardy! interview in January. "To finally be on stage with somebody that I've seen five nights a week every week for over a decade was really a dream come true."