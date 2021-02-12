Gina Carano Says Her Voice Is "Freer Than Ever Before" After Being Fired From The Mandalorian

Gina Carano is speaking out after her sudden departure from The Mandalorian.
Just days after Lucasfilms confirmed the former mixed martial artist had ended her run as Cara Dune in the Disney+ series, the actress has a message of her own. According to Gina, she's already hard at work on a new project with a conservative website.
"The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams—to develop and produce my own film—come true," she shared with Deadline on Friday, Feb. 12. "I cried out and my prayer was answered. I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob."
Gina continued, "I have only just begun using my voice, which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can't cancel us if we don't let them."
While specific details about the project are being kept private, The Daily Wire said Gina will develop, produce and star in the upcoming film.
"We could not be more excited to be working with Gina Carano, an incredible talent dumped by Disney and Lucasfilm for offending the authoritarian Hollywood Left," The Daily Wire co-founder Ben Shapiro said in a statement. "This is what Daily Wire exists to do: provide an alternative not just for consumers, but for creators who refuse to bow to the mob.
On Feb. 10, a spokesperson for the production company behind The Mandalorian confirmed to E! News that Gina is not currently employed by Lucasfilm.
"Her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable," their statement read.
The news came after the hashtag #FireGinaCarano was trending in response to her social media activity. This included a message that she reposted to her Instagram Story on Feb. 9 that seemingly likened the experience of being politically conservative today to the plight of Jewish people during the Holocaust.
Although her post was deleted, Gina was also criticized for previous tweets including one that mocked wearing masks during COVID-19 and another that perpetuated the false narrative of voter fraud affecting the presidential election.