Teresa Giudice Reveals What Ex Joe & Their Daughters Think of Her New Boyfriend

Watch : Teresa Giudice Explains Post-Breakup Boob Job

Teresa Giudice has the look of love again and it's all thanks to her new boyfriend Luis Ruelas.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is opening up about her relationship like never before in an exclusive interview with E! News. In fact, the Bravo star credits her late parents for her budding romance.

"I know my mom and dad sent my boyfriend to me. They did, you now, because my dad left me and he's like 'you can't stay alone' so I know he sent him to me," Teresa told E! ahead of next week's RHONJ season 11 premiere. "Him and my mom, they really did. I swear, I asked them to send me an amazing person and then I met him a few weeks later on the same street."

Teresa and Luis' meeting really was fate as she explained, "I was walking by at the Jersey Shore and he was packing up his car to go back home." They've been together ever since.