Shailene Woodley Spotted for the First Time Since Aaron Rodgers Engagement News

Watch : Did Danica Patrick Introduce Aaron Rodgers & Shailene Woodley?

Future bride Shailene Woodley has been spotted.

Less than a week after Aaron Rodgers broke the news that he's engaged—and E! News later confirmed Woodley is who he is set to marry—the Big Little Lies alum was photographed in Montreal, marking her first public sighting since the announcement. Unfortunately for curious fans, Woodley did not appear to be wearing an engagement ring when she was photographed during the Feb. 11 outing.

Bundled up in a black coat, carrying a bag and concealing half her face with a mask, the 29-year-old actress arrived on to the set of her upcoming movie, Misanthrope. The Damián Szifron-directed thriller, in which she is starring and co-producing, tells the story of a cop recruited by the FBI to track down a murderer. Ben Mendelsohn and Jovan Adepo have also been cast in the film.

While Woodley is currently at work in another country, a source shared with E! News, "They can't wait to get married and they want it to happen soon."