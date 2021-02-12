Justin Timberlake Apologizes to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson for His "Ignorance"

Watch : Justin Timberlake Under Fire After "Framing Britney Spears" Doc

Justin Timberlake is owning up to his mistakes.

In recent weeks, the singer and former member of ‘N Sync has faced criticism from fans for how he handled his relationship with ex-girlfriend Britney Spears. In fact, Justin was featured in the Framing Britney Spears special, which explores how one of the biggest pop stars in the world ended up under a conservatorship.

In addition, last weekend's Super Bowl game left fans looking back on Justin's controversial halftime show performance with Janet Jackson.

But on Friday, Feb. 12, Justin took to Instagram and acknowledged some of his mistakes in the industry.

"I've seen the messages, tags, comments and concerns and I want to respond," he began. "I am deeply sorry for the time in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism."