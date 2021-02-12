James Charles Debuts Dramatic New Hairstyle: See His New Bald Look

Watch : James Charles Gets "Death Threats" Over Jojo Siwa Makeover

James Charles is debuting a new, bold look.

On Thursday, Feb. 11, the YouTuber took to his Instagram Story to share his new hairstyle: a jaw-dropping, completely bald head.

"My stories have been slacking so bad recently," he captioned a pic of with his signature, dark brown locks. He quickly followed the typical snap with one where the top of his head was hidden. As he wrote, "Wait until you guys see what I did with my hair…"

The officially unveiling had fans in a frenzy. "BREAKING: James Charles to play Jeff Bezos in new biopic," one fan tweeted with a side by side of Charles and the Amazon CEO. "Expected to hit streaming platforms this summer." Meanwhile, others compared him to Callou, Avatar and Mr. Clean.

Shortly after the reveal, The Hollywood Fix caught up with the 21-year-old content creator while out in L.A. and, after striking a few poses for the camera, he confirmed that, yes, the bald look is absolutely real.