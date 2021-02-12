Jamie Lynn Spears Reveals Why She Didn't Want to Become a Pop Singer Like Sister Britney Spears

Watch : Jamie Lynn Spears Defends Sister Britney From Critic

Both Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears entered the spotlight at an early age. But in a recent Instagram post, the youngest of the Spears siblings explained why she didn't pursue a career in pop music like her older sister.

The topic came up after NYLON re-shared a post from Ashley Ray to Instagram on Thursday, Feb. 11. It read: "I think it's nice that in the early 2000s if your sister was a pop singer, you got to try it out too." The magazine then invited its followers to list their favorite pop singer siblings from that decade in the comments section below.

"Never tried it," Jamie Lynn wrote. "There was no competing with the GOAT."

When one commenter brought up her song "Follow Me," the star pointed out that was for her Nickelodeon show Zoey 101 and totally different. As she put it, "That's a theme song…to the show that I'm an actress on."

Other social media users noted Jamie Lynn was featured on Britney's track "Chillin' With You" and that she released music in other genres, like her country music EP The Journey.