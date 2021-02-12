Blake Shelton Says He Was "Jumping at the Opportunity" to Be With Gwen Stefani

Watch : Gwen Stefani Shares First Close Up of Engagement Ring

Blake Shelton is once again finding himself responding to people who don't think it makes sense that he's engaged to Gwen Stefani.

The 44-year-old country star was a guest on The Late Show on Thursday, Feb. 11, where host Stephen Colbert asked him about the response to the recent Super Bowl commercial that he starred in with his fiancée.

"Let me tell you something, man, I've been in this business now as far as being a country singer for 20 years, this year is 20 years," Blake said. "And clearly none of that mattered compared to being in a Super Bowl commercial. Because you win an award and you think people that are in your life, they're gonna text you. And I've had a little bit, but not until I was in a Super Bowl commercial did I really feel like I connected with everybody."

He continued, "Now I know officially how many people watch the Super Bowl. I mean, my phone was on fire. It was melting that night."