Matt James' Bachelor Contestants Say They "Denounce Any Defense of Racism" in Joint Message

The women from Matt James' current season of The Bachelor are speaking out after Chris Harrison defended Rachael Kirkconnell's controversial past choices.

Following the franchise's host refusing to denounce Rachael for having attended an "Old South" party in 2018, Matt's contestants shared a joint statement on social media to say they are "deeply disappointed" by the recent events.

"We are the women of Bachelor Season 25," the statement read. "Twenty-five women who identify as BIPOC were cast on this historic season that was meant to represent change. We are deeply disappointed and want to make it clear that we denounce any defense of racism. Any defense of racist behavior denies the lived and continued experiences of BIPOC individuals. These experiences are not to be exploited or tokenized."

The statement also shared for support for Rachel Lindsay, the show's first Black Bachelorette. She took part in the interview with Chris for Extra on Feb. 9 in which the franchise host defended Rachael, who is currently competing for Matt's final rose.