The Bachelor's Rachael Kirkconnell Breaks Silence on Controversial Actions

Watch : Matt James Discusses Being the First Black "Bachelor"

Rachael Kirkconnell is speaking out.

In her first public statement since facing criticism for resurfaced photos and her alleged past social media behavior, The Bachelor contestant says she "didn't recognize how offensive and racist" her actions were.

For the uninitiated, Rachel, who is currently competing on Matt James' season of the ABC dating show, was recently accused of attending a "antebellum plantation themed" fraternity formal in 2018. The resurfaced photos—and host Chris Harrison's defense of Rachael—has sparked conversation within Bachelor Nation.

Now, the 24-year-old has broken her silence on the matter, apologizing for her past actions and promising to "learn how to be antiracist."

Rachael's statement, which she shared to Instagram on Thursday, Feb. 11, read, "While there have been rumors circulating, there have also been truths that have come to light that I need to address. I hear you, and I'm here to say I was wrong."