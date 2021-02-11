Emily VanCamp Says The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Is "Good Old-Fashioned Action"

Sharon Carter is making her return to the MCU.

Emily VanCamp is reprising her role as the badass niece of Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is coming to Disney+ in March. It stars Anthony Mackie as Sam "Falcon" Wilson and Sebastian Stan as Bucky "Winter Soldier" Barnes and follows the two Avengers on a worldwide adventure.

E! News talked to VanCamp ahead of a particularly distressing episode of Fox's The Resident, just after the release of the latest Falcon and Winter Soldier trailer. Sharon appears briefly in the trailer, kicking ass as she is known to do.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is just the second of the planned Marvel TV shows coming to Disney+, and currently, all we've got to compare it to is WandaVision—a trippy, mind-bending and time-bending series led by a witch with ties to a multiverse. Anything could happen and anyone could appear at any time, and the internet is filled with intricate theories, and we asked VanCamp if we could expect anything similar, surprise-wise, from Falcon.

"I think there are elements of that, but I also think that you can kind of count on just good old-fashioned action that people love from those movies," she said. "There are multiple levels to Falcon and Winter Soldier that I think people will appreciate."