After Captivating the Internet, Bretman Rock Now Has His Sights Set on Something Bigger

Watch : Bretman Rock Breaks Down His Viral Posts

Long before he became MTV's newest subject, Bretman Rock was already, by all accounts, a reality star—and one cursory scroll through his Instagram account will instantly show you why.

On March 7, he posted a clip preparing a cereal and milk bath, his enthusiasm undeniable as he declared, "I'm so happy right now" while sitting in the mixture. For Easter, he hopped in clear platform stilettos with a bunny head mask on before performing a few spins on the pole in the center of his foyer. And, in honor of the new year, Bretman shared a video of his runway walk complete with a variety of posing as fireworks went off behind him.

Sure, he hasn't always had 15.4 million people following his every post on Instagram and there was a time before he had access to a pole in his own home. But the unapologetic, no-holds-barred personality and outlandish content to match? That's always been signature Bretman. For fans who have been following along with the star's rise for years now, they might remember his earliest videos as he performed gags at home, then still a teenager with a potty mouth, coming of age in Hawaii after immigrating from the Philippines as a child. At times, his skits incorporated his mother, Mercedita, or sister, Princess Mae, eventually turning them into signature characters in Bretman's world.

Over the last six years, he solidified himself as a beauty influencer on YouTube, where his mix of makeup and lifestyle content has amassed more than 8 million subscribers to date. With all this digital spotlight on him, it was only time before his latest opportunity arose: an MTV reality series on YouTube. "My @mtv show is Finally here!!" he announced on Jan. 28. "I've been manifesting this since I was a child and we're finally doing it guys !! I'm a reality star."