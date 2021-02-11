The Flash's Grant Gustin and LA Thoma Are Expecting Their First Baby

Grant Gustin is speeding into the world of fatherhood.
The Flash actor and his wife LA Thoma are expecting their first child, the couple announced on Feb. 11.
LA shared a sweet photo of the parents-to-be holding an ultrasound photo, along with their three fluffy dogs, at home. The doctor of physical therapy wrote, "adding one more to the crew! The pups are thrilled."
Grant shared on his page that he is "Unbelievably excited." With a heart emoji, he wrote, "As LA noted, the dogs obviously are too."
His co-star Candice Patton, who portrays Iris West, wrote, "CONGRATS you guys!!!"
Superman and Lois actress Elizabeth "Bitsie" Tulloch also commented, saying, "I am SO happy for you both!!!!!!! Can't wait to meet the baby and have play dates!!!!!!" Bitsie, who married her Grimm castmate David Giuntoli in 2017, welcomed her daughter Vivian in time for Valentine's Day in 2019.
As for Grant and LA, the pair tied the knot at the venue Valentine DTLA in Los Angeles in 2018.
His rep told E! News at the time, "They were surrounded by their families and close friends, and it was a beautiful ceremony and an unforgettable day."
Naturally, there were plenty of familiar faces at the ceremony to celebrate their special moment, including Melissa Benoist, Daveed Diggs, RJ Brown, Max Chucker and Adam Kaplan.
In December, the groom marked two years of marriage in a heartfelt Instagram post. "Love you more now than I did then. Truly. You inspire me to be better everyday. Whether that means doing the dishes in a timely manner or just having more confidence in myself. I don't know who I'd be without you," the 31-year-old actor said.
Grant, who has played Barry Allen aka The Flash since 2015, recently opened up about his personal experience with anxiety and depression throughout his life.
During the Inside of You podcast last April, he shared, "I've come a long way with taking a little pressure off myself."
He added, "I've always been really hard on myself and I still am, but I put way too much pressure on myself early on and got in my way a lot and I think it shows, in my opinion at least, in the work, like how wound up I was and how focused I was on getting it right. It gets in your way for sure."
LA already knows Grant will make the perfect father. She called him "the best dog dad" on social media last month, writing, "You are constantly taking such good care of all of us and we wouldn't know what to do without you. We love you so much."