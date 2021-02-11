Halle Berry Alludes to Drama With Ex Gabriel Aubry by Calling Her Child Support Payments "Extortion"

Watch : Halle Berry Reveals Her Personal Childhood Hero

Halle Berry has a hot take on child support.

The John Wick actress, who was ordered in 2014 to pay her ex Gabriel Aubry $16,000 a month in child support to help with their 12-year-old daughter Nahla, is now sharing her perspective on the "outdated" guidelines many single parents abide by.

On Instagram this week, Berry shared a quote reading "Women don't owe you s--t," and the comment section turned into a heated debate about gender roles. Without mentioning Aubry by name, Berry alluded to funding the 44 year old's "lifestyle" through child support.

She wrote, "it takes great strength eryday to pay it. and BTW it's wrong and it's extortion !"

Berry, who is also mom to 7-year-old Maceo with her ex-husband Olivier Martinez, shared more of her thoughts by saying, "i've been paying it for a decade now. i feel if a woman or man is having to pay support that is way more than the reasonable needs to help SUPPORT the child, i think that is wrong !"