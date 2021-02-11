Ciara and Russell Wilson’s Couples’ Quiz Will Make You Feel Even More Single This Valentine’s Day

Ciara and husband Russell Wilson just put each other on the spot.
In a new video for GQ, the "Level Up" artist and the Seattle Seahawks quarterback, who got married in 2016 and share two children together, tested one another's knowledge about their favorite subjects: each other.
Ciara grilled her hubby on where the pair's first date was, to which he responded The Georgian Hotel in Santa Monica.
"There's a little corner spot we sat at," said Russell. "I actually took you there recently for our anniversary. That was our first little date, and it was the best day of my life because I knew you were going to be the one."
Naturally, Ciara awarded Russell one full point for his thoughtful answer.
When it came time for Russell to ask the tough questions, he asked his wife, "What is my biggest fear?"
She responded, "Not being prepared," before Russell said that there is one thing even bigger than that: losing Ciara. (Cue the "Awwws!"
The pair also gushed over each other in their GQ cover interview.
Russell told the magazine of his relationship with his wife, "We're just grateful that we get to spend time together every day. Every morning we wake up together it's a blessing, and we get to smile from ear to ear and know that ‘You know what? Let's go. Let's go do this.'"
Ciara couldn't agree more, adding, "I feel like, if I could look back in a crystal ball when I was a little girl, and I looked at the idea of my family and what it would be for me, it's exactly this."
This wasn't the only time this week that the artist shared just how much she loves her special someone. In a Feb. 7 Instagram post, she showered Russell in compliments in honor of him being named the 2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.
"You're the most selfless, loving, & caring person I know. Your heart, dedication, and commitment to taking care of others is truly what sets you apart," she wrote in the caption of a photo of her and Russell with his new trophy. "It's one of the most beautiful and attractive things about you! I'm so proud of you and to be a part of your great mission to impact others!"
Watch the love birds' couples' quiz above!