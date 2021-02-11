Melissa Gorga Shares Her Thoughts on Teresa Giudice's New Boyfriend

Watch : Teresa Giudice Explains Post-Breakup Boob Job

Melissa Gorga couldn't be happier for her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is sharing her thought's on Teresa's new boyfriend Luis Ruelas. The two began dating in fall 2020 and made their romance Instagram official just before Christmas.

"He seems like a nice guy. It's new so we'll see what happens but he does seem like a nice guy," Melissa told E! News exclusive ahead of next week's RHONJ season 11 premiere. "She seems really happy and I'm happy if she's happy. I do wish them well, I want them to be happy. I know she's been struggling for a very long time and had some bad luck for a very long time so hopefully this is the end of her and hopefully this is the one."

Melissa and hubby Joe Gorga spent time with Teresa and her man over the holidays and even shared an adorable couple's pic on IG.