Melissa Gorga Shares Her Thoughts on Teresa Giudice's New Boyfriend

Melissa Gorga couldn't be happier for her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is sharing her thought's on Teresa's new boyfriend Luis Ruelas. The two began dating in fall 2020 and made their romance Instagram official just before Christmas.
"He seems like a nice guy. It's new so we'll see what happens but he does seem like a nice guy," Melissa told E! News exclusive ahead of next week's RHONJ season 11 premiere. "She seems really happy and I'm happy if she's happy. I do wish them well, I want them to be happy. I know she's been struggling for a very long time and had some bad luck for a very long time so hopefully this is the end of her and hopefully this is the one."
Melissa and hubby Joe Gorga spent time with Teresa and her man over the holidays and even shared an adorable couple's pic on IG.
Following her split from ex-husband Joe Giudice, Teresa's RHONJ co-stars encouraged her to meet a "nice Jewish" guy on the last season of the hit Bravo show.
"She always wanted a nice Jewish boy, she didn't get one," Melissa joked of Ruelas.
Fans will get to peek inside Teresa's dating life on the new season of RHONJ, as teased in the wild season 11 trailer.
"Yes, Teresa's single, that's what you're going to see," Melissa dished, adding, "Single, wild and everything always turns into a sexual thing no matter what it be, whether we're eating. She's just in that single girl mode this season so it's kind of funny actually to watch."
The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Scroll through the photo gallery below for more scoop on the drama to come this season.
