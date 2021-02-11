Taylor Swift's Fearless Announcement Included a Major Easter Egg

Is it an Easter egg? Baby, just say YES!

Taylor Swift teased the release date of her Fearless (Taylor's Version) album—and it might be here sooner than you think. Taking to social media on Feb. 11, the superstar revealed she's finished re-recording her 2008 record with six additional songs and it will be released "soon." On top of that, the updated version of her hit song "Love Story" is set to drop at midnight tonight.

And if that wasn't enough excitement, Swifties also spotted a major Easter Egg in the Grammy winner's note to her followers: The 31-year-old singer capitalized certain letters in her message, a move fans will remember from Swift's early album eras when she would leave codes in her lyric book. "when I think bAck on the fearless album and all that you turned into, a completely involuntary smile creeps across my face," she began. "this was the musical era in which so many inside jokes were created between us, so many hugs exchanged and hands touched, so many unbreakable bonds formed."