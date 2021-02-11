Here's What Happened When Cardi B Let 2-Year-Old Daughter Kulture Do Her Makeup

Watch : Watch Cardi B's Daughter Kulture Crash Her IG Video

Cardi B has a new makeup artist!

The "Up" rapper shared a video on her Instagram Story of her 2-year-old daughter Kulture doing her makeup. One thing's for sure, the toddler has a way with colors.

As Cardi laid on her back, viewers could see Kulture's little hand adding more makeup to her mom's eyes and lips.

After giving herself a look, the Grammy winner asked the little makeup artist, "Do I look pretty?" Although the toddler didn't immediately answer, let's just say she agreed she did good work.

This is an adorable new milestone for Kulture, who has become a sweet fixture on her mom's Instagram account.

Even as a toddler, Kulture was photobombing her parents. Last summer, she made her way into the camera when Cardi and her husband Offset were taking a couple's snapshot.

"Guess who photobomb me and @offsetyrn picture?" she wrote in the Instagram caption of the photo. "And she know she did it on purpose."

And who can forget back in November when the "Bodak Yellow" artist was attempting to make a sexy video when Kulture walked into the room and adorably said, "Mommy?"