Hilary Duff Shares She's Experiencing Pregnancy Sciatica Ahead of Baby's Birth

Hilary Duff is getting real about pregnancy pain.
On Feb. 10, the 33-year-old actress shared a photo of herself lying in bed and wrote, "When the pregnancy sciatica gets ya."
According to the Cleveland Clinic, "sciatica is a condition that feels like a shooting pain down your lower back and legs." The medical center noted it's "very common" in pregnancy and often develops in the third trimester.
"As your center of gravity shifts and ligaments loosen in preparation for labor," the medical center wrote, "you may experience the shooting lower back and leg pain of a pinched or stressed sciatic nerve."
Duff announced in October that she and husband Matthew Koma are expecting a baby. This will be the Lizzie McGuire alum's third child. She and Koma welcomed daughter Banks in 2018, and Duff welcomed son Luca with ex Mike Comrie in 2012.
Ever since she shared the news, Duff has been keeping fans updated on her pregnancy.
From posting photos of her baby bump to sharing how her kids feel about a new family member, the "So Yesterday" singer has detailed several aspects of her journey.
"Luca was pumped!" she told People about the sibling announcement. "He's very patient and obsessed with Banks. We just casually told him one weekend and he was '8-year-old cool boy excited.'"
However, Duff and Koma have chosen to keep the baby's sex a surprise. "We had a gender reveal with Banks and it was such a fun memory," Duff said to the magazine. "Unfortunately, during these times we felt it wasn't really appropriate. The way we are creating some excitement within the family is to wait to find out the sex on the baby's birthday! It's a mixture of friends who are excited about the surprise and then some who are just really annoyed with us."
It looks like Luca is one of the family members who is "falling under the annoyed category." Although Duff told People he's keeping his fingers crossed for a baby brother "so he can share all of his old toys."
Considering Duff is nearing the end of her pregnancy, it looks like Luca won't have to wait much longer to meet the little one.
And he's not the only one counting down the days. As Duff wrote alongside a sonogram in January, she and her loved ones are "waiting patiently to meet you."