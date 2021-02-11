Sex and the City Fans Get First Hint at Reason for Samantha's Absence in Revival

Watch : Kim Cattrall Subtly Addresses "Sex and the City" Reboot

Sex and the City fans still can't help but wonder how Samantha Jones' absence might be dealt with in the show's upcoming revival.

During an interview published on Wednesday, Feb. 10, HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys hinted to TV Line about how the streaming platform's upcoming 10-episode series might explain the missing character played by Kim Cattrall in the original series. Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie, Cynthia Nixon's Miranda and Kristin Davis' Charlotte will all return for And Just Like That..., which begins production in the spring.

"Just as in real life, people come into your life, people leave," the exec shared. "Friendships fade, and new friendships start. So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages, the actual stages of life."

He continued, "They're trying to tell an honest story about being a woman in her 50s in New York. So it should all feel somewhat organic, and the friends that you have when you're 30, you may not have when you're 50."