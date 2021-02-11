Kelly Rowland Shares Adorable Photo of Her "Happy Place" After Birth of Son Noah

Watch : Kelly Rowland Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Kelly Rowland's happy place isn't on the stage. It's being all cozied up in bed with her kiddos.

The Destiny's Child alum is clearly on cloud nine after welcoming her second baby with husband Tim Weatherspoon on Jan. 21, as she explained on social media that she feels the most at home, well, at home.

On Feb. 10, Kelly shared the first picture of herself with her two boys, 6-year-old Titan Jewell Weatherspoon and newborn Noah Jon Weatherspoon, as they snuggled in bed. The singer called it "My Happy Place," writing that she's "So grateful" for the moment with her sons.

The pic showed the mom, makeup free, cradling her newest family member in a teal bundle, while Titan held his little brother's head.

Lena Waithe said it was "Beautiful," while La La Anthony, Victoria Monet, Jameela Jamil and Gabrielle Union sent their love.

When Noah was born, Kelly celebrated his arrival by revealing a pic of the two brothers. She wrote, "On the 21st day, of the 21st year, of the 21st Century, Noah Jon Weatherspoon Greeted us! We are truly grateful."