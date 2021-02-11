Chris Harrison Apologizes for Defending Rachael Kirkconnell in a Way That "Perpetuates Racism"

Watch : Matt James Discusses Being the First Black "Bachelor"

The Bachelor's Chris Harrison is apologizing for his comments about contestant Rachael Kirkconnell's social media controversy.

After receiving backlash over remarks he made to Rachel Lindsay during an Extra interview on Tuesday, Feb. 9, the host took to Instagram on Feb. 10 to acknowledge that what he said "perpetuates racism." Rachael is currently competing for the affection of Matt James, the first-ever Black Bachelor.

"To my Bachelor Nation family—I will always own a mistake when I make one, so I am here to extend a sincere apology," he wrote. "I have this incredible platform to speak about love, and yesterday I took a stance on topics about which I should have been better informed. While I do not speak for Rachael Kirkconnell, my intentions were simply to ask for grace in offering her an opportunity to speak on her own behalf."

He continued, "What I now realize I have done is cause harm by wrongly speaking in a manner that perpetuates racism, and for that I am so deeply sorry. I also apologize to my friend Rachel Lindsay for not listening to her better on a topic she has a first-hand understanding of, and humbly thank the members of Bachelor Nation who have reached out to me to hold me accountable. I promise to do better."