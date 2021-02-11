Shia LaBeouf Denies “Each and Every” Claim in FKA twigs’ Abuse Lawsuit

Watch : Inside Shia LaBeouf's Controversial History

Shia LaBeouf is denying any wrongdoing after his ex-girlfriend FKA twigs sued him for alleged "relentless abuse" last December.

LaBeouf, 34, and his lawyers filed an official response to her claims on Feb. 5, obtained by E! News.

The court filing states that the Honey Boy actor denies "each and every" allegation made by his ex and claims she "has not suffered any injury or damage as a result of [his] actions." His team does not believe FKA twigs is entitled to any relief or damages.

FKA twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, filed her lawsuit nearly two months ago, claiming she suffered from mental and physical abuse during their nine-month relationship, including that he knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease, strangled her and kept her in a "constant state of fear."

The singer, 33, told The New York Times in an interview, "He brought me so low, below myself, that the idea of leaving him and having to work myself back up just seemed impossible."