How Tyler Rich's Romance With Sabina Gadecki Produced Country Music Magic

The best love songs can't help but write themselves.
When country singer Tyler Rich started creating music, every lyric wasn't exactly sugar and spice and everything nice. But when his now-wife Sabina Gadecki Rich came into the picture, everything changed.
"I always write about what's happening in my life and the people surrounding my life and I've definitely had a little history of writing breakup songs," Tyler exclusively shared with E! News. "You see some of these country artists come out with every song about their wife and you're like, ‘I don't know if that would ever be me' and then you meet a Sabina and it almost gets to a point of what else would I write about? She inspires me daily on every level."
In fact, Tyler decided to kick off Valentine's Day weekend with a brand-new song called "Better Than You're Used To."
At first, the 34-year-old artist shared snippets of the song on TikTok. Once the lyrics started resonating with listeners, Tyler's team knew they had to get it out in time for the romantic holiday.
"'Better Than You're Used To' is an anthem for everybody that has found love and everybody that needs that right person," Tyler explained. "There's so many broken people who have been treated bad or not treated the way they should have been and this song is a beacon of hope. You deserve to be loved better than you're used to. You deserve to be happy."
Tyler and Sabina's love story began after an unexpected encounter at the Stagecoach Music Festival in 2016. "When I first met her, she was in the middle of a breakup and wasn't necessarily in a place to be hit on," he joked. "I said, that girl deserves better than what she's used to, so I talked to her. The first couple of minutes went well and then she ran away with her friends. Then I had to slide in the DMs so I took it from there."
While Tyler called Nashville home and Sabina stayed on the West Coast pursuing a career in acting, the pair would end up saying "I do" in September 2019. And when the coronavirus pandemic hit, the couple was finally able to live together for an extended period of time.
"I really am thankful for this year that I get to stay at home and love my wife even more for who she is," Tyler gushed. "It's the only gem of 2020—the time that we got together and I'm just thankful for the fans who have stuck around."
To celebrate Tyler's new single, keep scrolling to see even more special moments with the country singer and his wife.