Usher in the Year of the Ox With These 11 Dishes on Goldbelly

Celebrate Lunar New Year with Asian cuisine from restaurants across the country!

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Lunar New Year is almost here!

If you haven't planned out your menu yet, it's not too late to let restaurants on Goldbelly do the cooking for you. No need to run to the market and stress over serving the perfect meal when there are dozens of restaurants ready to deliver traditional Lunar New Year dishes and treats straight to your doorstep. From famous pork buns to dim sum spreads and festive desserts, Goldbelly has you covered!

See below for our 11 Lunar New Year picks from Goldbelly.

Best Seller Dumpling + Bao + Egg Roll + Sauce Combo for 4-6 From RiceBox

Sample all of RiceBox's best-selling dishes with this kit that includes 12 Shrimp Dumplings, 5 Impossible Vegan Eggrolls, and 6 Cheesy Char Siu BBQ Pork Bao.

$89 (Free Shipping)
Goldbelly

Green Tea Mille Crêpes Cake From Lady M Confections

Indulge in Lady M Confections' famous Mille Crêpes Cakes! Powdered matcha covers the top of this cake, which features 20 Lacy thin crêpes layers are infused with fine green tea powder and light pastry cream.

$95
Goldbelly

Trending Stories

1

Inside the Dark, Deadly History of Los Angeles' Cecil Hotel

2

Kristin Cavallari & Austen Kroll Talk Romance Rumors & "Jealous" Exes

3
Exclusive

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Have a Playful Thumb War on Date

12 Pack of Pork Buns From Momofuku

David Chang's Momofuku Noodle Bar is famous for its modern twist on Asian cuisine. Now you can get their iconic pork buns delivered to your doorstep just in time for New Year celebrations.

$119 (Free Shipping)
Goldbelly

Golden Sesame Ice Cream - 6 Pints From Noona's Ice Cream

Enjoy this Korean dessert with the whole family after you've finished your New Year's feasts. A spoonful of this toasted white sesame ice cream is truly Heaven on Earth!

$99 (Free Shipping)
Goldbelly

Lunar New Year Hong Kong Sweet Soups From New Territories

Share this Cantonese specialty with the ones you love! Whether you fancy Black Glutinous Rice or Taro Sago, these delicious soups will add a flavorful touch to your meal.

$79 (Free Shipping)
Goldbelly

Chicken and Chive Dumplings - 25 Pack From Dumpling Monster

You're going to love these chicken and chive dumplings from Perry Cheung's West Hollywood Dumpling Monster! This pack is perfect for sharing with the whole family, too.

$56 (Free Shipping)
Goldbelly

Chinese New Year Krispie Treats - 12 Pack From Treat House

Send these to your family members who can't be present for New Year's gatherings this year! These delicious caramel sea salt and double chocolate desserts will be gone in seconds.

$49 (Free Shipping)
Goldbelly

Lobster Potstickers - 24 Pack From Summer Shack

James Beard Award-winning chef Jasper White's Summer Shack offers some pretty amazing potstickers! Sink your teeth into 24 delicious potstickers filled with fresh lobster, shrimp, ginger, carrots, celery, red bell pepper and traditional seasonings.

$99 (Free Shipping)
Goldbelly

Lunar New Year Dim Sum Kit for 3-4 From Jing Fong

Feast on Jing Fong's Dim Sum Kit that is fit for any Lunar New Year's celebration! Enjoy 8 Har Gow Shrimp Dumplings, 8 Siu Mai Shrimp & Pork Dumplings, Wonton Soup (32 oz.), 8 Wontons, Mushroom Longevity Noodles (32 oz.), Soy Sauce & Hot Chili packets, 3 Red Envelopes, 1 Bamboo Steamer,1 Dim Sum Card, and Dim Sum Steamer Paper.

$109 (Free Shipping)
Goldbelly

Bao and Potstickers Combo Pack From Wow Bao

Sample Wow Bao's scrumptious, finger licking good potstickers and Bao! Customize your own pack and choose from flavors like Teriyaki Chicken, BBQ Berkshire Pork, Spicy Mongolian Beef, and Whole Wheat Vegetable.

$95 (Free Shipping)
Goldbelly

Raindrop Cake Kit From Raindrop Cake

Now you can make Darren Wong's cult-favorite Raindrop Cake at home! This vegan and gluten-free cake kit makes 6 cakes, so the whole family can get in on the fun.

$45 (Free Shipping)
Goldbelly

Once you're done feasting your eyes, check out these 10 Tasty Gifts to Sweeten Up Valentine's Day!

