Usher in the Year of the Ox With These 11 Dishes on Goldbelly

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Lunar New Year is almost here!

If you haven't planned out your menu yet, it's not too late to let restaurants on Goldbelly do the cooking for you. No need to run to the market and stress over serving the perfect meal when there are dozens of restaurants ready to deliver traditional Lunar New Year dishes and treats straight to your doorstep. From famous pork buns to dim sum spreads and festive desserts, Goldbelly has you covered!

See below for our 11 Lunar New Year picks from Goldbelly.