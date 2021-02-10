The Bachelor's Chris Harrison Addresses Controversial Social Media Accusations Against Rachael

Watch : Chris Harrison Teases Matt James' "Bachelor" Contestants

Chris Harrison is speaking out about Rachael Kirkconnell's controversial resurfaced photos.

Last week, The Bachelor contestant—who is competing for the affection of Matt James, the first-ever Black Bachelor—received criticism after a Redditor shared photos of the Georgia native at a 2018 fraternity formal, which the social media user described as an "antebellum plantation themed ball." The pictures followed a series of accusations about Kirkconnell's alleged social media behavior, as well as an allegation from a TikTok user who claimed to have been bullied by the graphic designer in high school.

Harrison shared his thoughts on these accusations during a recent interview on Extra with Rachel Lindsay, the franchise's first Black Bachelorette.

"First and foremost, I don't know," the franchise host said. "I haven't talked to Rachael about it. And this is, again, where we all need to have a little grace, a little understanding, a little compassion. Because I've seen some stuff online—again this judge-jury-executioner thing—where people are just tearing this girl's life apart and diving into, like, her parents and her parents' voting record. It's unbelievably alarming to watch this. I haven't heard Rachael speak on this yet. And until I actually hear this woman have a chance to speak, who am I to say any of this?"