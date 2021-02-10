Why Britney Spears' Private Romance With Sam Asghari Leaves Her So "Happy"

Behind closed doors lays a lucky love story.
For nearly three years, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have been keeping a low-profile on their romance. But as the #FreeBritney movement continues to grow after the release of "Framing Britney Spears," many fans are curious to learn more about the music superstar's boyfriend.
While the pair may not regularly step out in public together or gush about each other in countless interviews, all signs point to a duo completely committed to one another.
"Sam is very good to Britney and she's crazy about him," a source close to Britney exclusively told E! News. "She loves when they get to travel together and take a romantic vacation. Her first choice is always a beach or a pool, but as long as she's with Sam, she's happy."
Sometimes, Britney and Sam will take a drive up the California coast and get out of town for a short period of time. On other occasions, they will break a sweat together in the gym and document the fun on social media.
"They work out together and both are very into staying fit and taking care of their bodies," the source continued. "They love watching movies together and hanging out at home. But Britney also loves going out to dinner, especially for sushi."
While the couple doesn't live together, our insider shared that Britney and Sam get to see each other a few times a week. And when temperatures begin to rise later this spring, fans may just find these two close to the coast.
"When the weather is nice, they will often go to a local beach and spend the day laying out together," the source said. "She always looks forward to when he comes over and they get to hang out."
In the Feb. 5 episode of the FX docu-series The New York Times Presents, viewers took a trip down memory lane to see how Britney ended up under a conservatorship. The episode also raised questions about whether or not Britney's dad Jamie Spears should remain a co-conservator.
While Jamie and Sam didn't participate in the documentary, the Iranian-born fitness trainer provided a rare glimpse into his relationship with Britney's father in a recent social media post.
"Now it's important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way," Sam wrote on Instagram Stories. "In my opinion, Jamie is a total dick. I won't be going into details because I've always respected our privacy but at the same time, I didn't come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom."
Jamie has always maintained that he loves his daughter very much and wants to protect her unconditionally with a conservatorship. As he explained to CNN in December 2020, "I have and will continue to provide unwavering love and fierce protection against those with self-serving interests and those who seek to harm her or my family."
As for Sam, he wants the world to know he has his girlfriend's back on and off any music stage.
"I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves," he shared in a statement to People. "I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together."