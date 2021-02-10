Tennis Champ Caroline Wozniacki is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With David Lee

Caroline Wozniacki is serving up some big news.
The retired tennis pro is pregnant with her first child, a daughter, with her husband David Lee. She and the former NBA player announced on Feb. 10 that they're expecting their baby girl in June 2021.
Caroline wrote on Instagram, "We can't wait to welcome our baby girl in June!" along with a photo of her ultrasound, a stuffed animal and a pair of little shoes.
"We are so thrilled," David added in his post, showing the couple smiling while holding a letter board.
Caroline, 30, and David, 37, tied the knot at Castiglion del Bosco in Italy back in 2019. Tennis champion Serena Williams served as her bridesmaid and attended the Italian wedding with her husband, entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian.
David popped the question two years prior, offering the Danish athlete a 8.88 carat diamond ring, because eight is reportedly her lucky number.
After Caroline revealed she has a bun in the oven, Alexis hinted that he can all but guarantee their daughters will be the best of friends. The Reddit co-founder commented on Instagram, "Can't wait to tell @olympiaohanian !!" referring to his and Serena's 3-year-old girl.
Fellow tennis stars Sania Mirza and Madison Keys also congratulated the mom-to-be.
In December 2019, Caroline announced she was retiring from the sport and the Australian Open would be her final game.
"I've played professionally since I was 15 years old," she shared on Instagram. "In that time I've experienced an amazing first chapter of my life. With 30 WTA singles titles, a world #1 ranking for 71 weeks, a WTA Finals victory, 3 Olympics, including carrying the flag for my native Denmark, and winning the 2018 Australian Open Grand slam championship, I've accomplished everything I could ever dream of on the court."
She went on, "I've always told myself, when the time comes, that there are things away from tennis that I want to do more, then it's time to be done. In recent months, I've realized that there is a lot more in life that I'd like to accomplish off the court."
Caroline said getting married to David was one of those goals and starting a family with him would be one of her passions moving forward.
Last year, she celebrated David on Valentine's Day with a heartfelt tribute. "To the best husband I could ever ask for, my best friend and partner in crime!" she wrote. "Thank you for always having my back!!"