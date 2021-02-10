Get Ready for Valentine's Day With These Date Night Looks From Revolve

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Ready for Valentine's Day?
Whether you have a date night planned or you're flying solo and celebrating with your Galentines, you deserve to look and feel your best on V-Day. If you're stumped on what to wear, don't worry because Revolve has you covered! And Pia Baroncini, Creative Director of LPA- one of Revolve's in-house brands, is here to give you some outfit inspiration for date night.
See below for Pia's stylish outfit suggestions that will arrive just in time for Valentine's Day!
LPA Fringe Top & Skirt
"Great way to feel like you're dressed up with ease. The set is so sophisticated, but even wearing this skirt with a sweater is such an elegant, understated way to look put together and the fringe makes the look so playful."
LPA Soren Cropped Sweater & Charlotte Midi Skirt
"I mean, you just look like a damn present in these two. This knit set is just the sweetest thing ever."
LPA Antibes Romper
"This new romper is so sexy, without being vulgar. With a long coat or blazer, it's sophisticated but so fun and flirty. It's just such a cool look."
LPA Onyx Embellished Cardigan
"A cardigan with pearls...come on it's the cutest. So sweet and easy, this guy is a staple in my closet."
LPA Talia Mini Dress
"This is one of my quarantine favs. This mini is just the cutest little feminine dream. I wear this at home to feel cute and sexy with a cardigan and I honestly love sleeping in this thing. I find myself feeling so good when I sleep in something cute - makes me feel dignified."
LPA Cael Top & Barclay Skirt
"If you want to dress up, this is such a great option. Throw a sweater over your shoulders and you're ready."
Lpa Alta Dress
"If you're staying in and want to feel beautiful, this is my favorite. I wear the Alta dress all the time at home and my husband thinks it's just so pretty. It's so feminine and will make you feel like such a woman, whether you're with a partner or alone."
Ready for more Valentine's Day inspiration? Check out 20 Valentine's Day Gifts She'll Love!