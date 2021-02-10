Bruce Springsteen Arrested for DWI in New Jersey

Bruce Springsteen is in trouble with the law in his native New Jersey.
The Grammy-winning musician was arrested on Nov. 14, 2020 at Gateway National Recreation Area, the National Park Service confirmed. Springsteen was cited for driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area, according to a public affairs officer for the NPS. "Springsteen was cooperative through the process," the NPS officer said. E! News has reached out to the performer's rep for comment.
While further details regarding the arrest have not been shared, Gateway National Recreation Area includes an area of Monmouth County, New Jersey, the same county where Springsteen was raised and where he continues to live today.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, fans saw Springsteen in January, when he performed outside the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. as part of the "Celebrating America" special for the 2021 Presidential Inauguration of Joseph Biden. During the event, he performed his decades-old song, "Land of Hope and Dreams."
The star most recently appeared in a Super Bowl 2021 commercial for Jeep. The late news of his DWI arrest has now sparked criticism in light of his appearance in a car ad.
"Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) is outraged to learn that Bruce Springsteen was arrested three months ago for drunk and reckless driving," Alex Otte, MADD National President, said in a statement issued on Wednesday. "The fact that this arrest was not revealed by authorities in New Jersey until after Springsteen's appearance driving a Jeep in a high-priced Super Bowl commercial is infuriating. Drunk driving is the number one killer on America's roads. The 10,000 people killed and 300,000 people who are injured every year deserve better. Victims and families deserve for every drunk driving offense to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law as a violent, 100% preventable crime every time. No excuses, no exceptions."