Nikki Bella Reveals Artem Chigvintsev Is Going to School to Pursue a New Passion

Watch : Nikki Bella Watches Artem's '80s-Themed "DWTS" Practice

From the dance floor to the kitchen.

Nikki Bella's fiancé Artem Chigvintsev is a man of many talents—most notably, dancing—but in spending so much time at home this past year amid the coronavirus pandemic, he discovered a new passion: cooking.

As the mom to 6-month-old Matteo explained on the Wednesday, Feb. 10 episode of The Bellas Podcast, "It's cute because I feel like I'm always pressuring him to have more content on social media because, you guys, when Artem posts cooking stuff on his Instagram—it's mindblowing to me—he will get a minimum of 1,000 DMs about, 'How did you cook it? It looks amazing.' Everyone loves seeing him do it."

"I told him, 'Artem, the universe is showing you your niche,'" Nikki recalled to her twin sister Brie Bella. "'People want more cooking from you.'"

As a result, the Dancing With the Stars pro is headed back to school—more specifically, The Culinary Institute of America!