Nikki Bella Reveals Artem Chigvintsev Is Going to School to Pursue a New Passion

From the dance floor to the kitchen.
Nikki Bella's fiancé Artem Chigvintsev is a man of many talents—most notably, dancing—but in spending so much time at home this past year amid the coronavirus pandemic, he discovered a new passion: cooking.
As the mom to 6-month-old Matteo explained on the Wednesday, Feb. 10 episode of The Bellas Podcast, "It's cute because I feel like I'm always pressuring him to have more content on social media because, you guys, when Artem posts cooking stuff on his Instagram—it's mindblowing to me—he will get a minimum of 1,000 DMs about, 'How did you cook it? It looks amazing.' Everyone loves seeing him do it."
"I told him, 'Artem, the universe is showing you your niche,'" Nikki recalled to her twin sister Brie Bella. "'People want more cooking from you.'"
As a result, the Dancing With the Stars pro is headed back to school—more specifically, The Culinary Institute of America!
"He meets again with a guidance counselor, but he's going to CIA, which is the cooking school in St. Helena," the Total Bellas star revealed. "They have a downtown Napa location but the historic gorgeous one is in St. Helena. And he's gonna start there! He's gonna be going to cooking school."
Nikki described being "so proud" of her fiancé, especially since he's been hesitant to post his culinary skills on social media, thinking along the lines of, "I feel like chefs are looking at me like...this guy doesn't know what he's doing," the former WWE star explained. "So he goes, 'I'm gonna go to school and I'm gonna get the degree.'"
The career move is the latest in a series of big decisions the couple has made this past year.
"I feel like we've all talked about during this pandemic, sometimes doors close, they open," Nikki expressed. "We have job loss or we just are figuring out what we want to do in life. 'What are our next steps? Maybe what I was doing I'm not passionate about...' This is what COVID and the pandemic has taught me."
