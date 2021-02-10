Watch Sabrina Carpenter Expertly Dodge James Corden's Questions About "Skin" Drama

Watch : Sabrina Carpenter Drops New Song "Skin"

Sabrina Carpenter is remaining tight-lipped on the drama surrounding her new song "Skin."

While James Corden tried to get her to spill the tea during her Feb. 9 appearance on The Late Late Show, the 21-year-old singer didn't divulge any specific details.

The host tried to solve the mystery by asking her about the "controversy" surrounding the song, which fans have assumed is a response to Olivia Rodrigo's hit "driver's license." However, Carpenter seemingly dodged the question by focusing on Corden's pronunciation of "controversy."

"I just love how you say 'controversy,'" she said. "I'm sorry. I've never heard anyone say it like that."

But Corden didn't give up that easily and asked again, explaining he didn't understand why people couldn't stop talking about the tune. Still, Carpenter seemed like she just wanted to move on, replying, "Yeah if you don't understand it, then you just go with whatever your gut is."