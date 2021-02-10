Katherine Heigl Explains Why She Had to "Completely Take Devices Away" From Her 3 Kids

Watch : Katherine Heigl Talks Returning to TV in "Firefly Lane"

Most people's screen time has skyrocketed amid the pandemic. But it's safe to say that none of those people have recently been living in Katherine Heigl's home.

The Firefly Lane star was a guest on The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday, Feb. 9, where the host asked what her personality is like in her home life. Katherine replied, "I'm actually more of a drill sergeant."

This led Drew Barrymore to ask, "Am I getting this correct? You don't allow technology for your kids, is this right?"

The 27 Dresses star then shared that previously it had been true, but that she had changed her tune this very week. Katherine and husband Josh Kelley are parents to 12-year-old Naleigh, 8-year-old Adalaide and 4-year-old Joshua.

"Until yesterday—I caved," the actress clarified about now allowing technology. "But I only caved because Apple now has that feature, the Screen Time feature, and my girlfriend was recently visiting, and she taught me how to use it. So I have ultimate control over the devices, and I feel like, OK, I can safely do this now. They can be safe on there, and I can be sure they're safe, so they have access to, like, books."